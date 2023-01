IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School senior Adon Shuler, left, poses with IHS assistant football coach Nhemie Theodore at the All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 7. Shuler, a defensive back who signed with Notre Dame University, played in the game for the East, which defeated the West 55-17.

Photo Courtesy of Nhemie Theodore