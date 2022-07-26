Irvington HS football players announce college commitments

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School rising seniors Famah Toure, Nasir Addison and Tyrese George recently announced their college commitments.

Toure, a 6-foot-4, 200-pounder, chose Rutgers University. He made his announcement on Friday, July 22, by releasing a short video on his Twitter account.

The next day, Addison, a 6-foot-2, 181-pounder, announced his commitment to the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky.

George, an offensive/defensive lineman, gave a verbal commitment to Long Island University, a Football Championship Subdivision school.

Toure will join his brother, Mohamed Toure, at Rutgers. Mohamed Toure is a 6-2, 235-pound rising junior defensive lineman and Pleasantville High School graduate who led the Scarlet Knights in sacks in each of the past two seasons. Unfortunately, Mohamed Toure will miss the upcoming season after undergoing surgery following an injury suffered in spring camp.

Famah Toure will be reunited with 2021 IHS graduate Zaire Angoy, who is a rising sophomore defensive lineman for the Scarlet Knights.

Famah Toure chose Rutgers over such other Football Championship Subdivision schools as Duke, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Illinois and Maryland.

Addison’s other choices included Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland and Massachusetts.

According to Rivals.com, Famah Toure is ranked as the No. 17 overall player, and Addison is ranked as the No. 23 overall player in the state for the Class of 2023.

Famah Toure and Addison were key players in the Blue Knights’ run to the state sectional and regional championships last season.

In the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championship game at IHS last season, Famah Toure caught a team-high five passes for 30 yards and rushed for 64 yards on nine carries, including a 16-yard touchdown run, to lead the top-seeded Blue Knights to a 28-13 win over Middletown South High School. Addison caught a 57-yard touchdown pass. It was the Blue Knights’ first state sectional title.

Toure had a team-high six catches for 50 yards in the 19-14 win over Section 1, Group 4 champion Northern Highlands Regional of Allendale in the North Jersey, Group 4 state championship game at Rutgers’ SHI Stadium as the Blue Knights capped an 11-2 season.

Rutgers is in the Big Ten Conference. Kentucky is in the Southeastern Conference, which is arguably the best conference in the nation with such powerhouses as Alabama and Georgia. Long Island University is in the Northeast Conference.

Click here to see Famah Toure’s twitter video.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens and Irvington Varsity Club/Facebook.