Irvington HS football players earn all-county honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
IRVINGTON, NJ — Several Irvington High School football players earned all–Essex County groups 4 and 5, and Non-Public A, honors, as selected by the coaches in the county.
First team defense
- Famah Toure, Irvington senior defensive lineman.
- Adon Shuler, Irvington senior defensive back.
- Nasir Addison, Irvington senior defensive back.
- Vaboue Toure, Irvington junior at large.
Second team offense
- Kyshir Desir, Irvington senior at large.
Honorable mention
- Zaahmir Anderson, Irvington senior.
Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens