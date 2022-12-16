Irvington HS football players earn all-county honors

Comments Off on Irvington HS football players earn all-county honors

IRVINGTON, NJ — Several Irvington High School football players earned all–Essex County groups 4 and 5, and Non-Public A, honors, as selected by the coaches in the county.

First team defense

  • Famah Toure, Irvington senior defensive lineman.
  • Adon Shuler, Irvington senior defensive back.
  • Nasir Addison, Irvington senior defensive back.
  • Vaboue Toure, Irvington junior at large.

Second team offense

  • Kyshir Desir, Irvington senior at large.

Honorable mention

  • Zaahmir Anderson, Irvington senior.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens

 

  

