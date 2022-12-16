Irvington HS football players earn all-county honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Several Irvington High School football players earned all–Essex County groups 4 and 5, and Non-Public A, honors, as selected by the coaches in the county.

First team defense

Famah Toure, Irvington senior defensive lineman.

Adon Shuler, Irvington senior defensive back.

Nasir Addison, Irvington senior defensive back.

Vaboue Toure, Irvington junior at large.

Second team offense

Kyshir Desir, Irvington senior at large.

Honorable mention

Zaahmir Anderson, Irvington senior.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens