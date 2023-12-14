Irvington HS football players earn all–Essex County honors

IRVINGTON, NJ — Several Irvington High School football players earned all–Essex County, Group 4-5 honors, as selected by the Essex County Coaches Association.

The Blue Knights boasted seven players in the first team: senior offensive lineman Tyler James, senior defensive linemen Maraad Watson and Jahide Lesaine Jr., senior linebacker D.J. Mangan, senior defensive back Vaboue Toure and senior defensive back Jasin Shiggs, an at-large selection; and senior special teams returner Zakaa Brown.

Irvington had six players in the second team: senior wide receiver Kareem Corey, junior offensive lineman Danny McClees, senior defensive lineman Ismail Shabazz, junior linebacker Jachai Littlejohn, senior linebacker Rashad Williams and senior defensive back CamRon Richardson.

Senior offensive lineman-defensive lineman Aston Martin made honorable mention.

Watson was grateful for being honored and thanked many people for their support and guidance.

“I am thankful for this honor,” Watson said. “It all comes from hard work and a family that pushes you. Also thank you to my coaches who pushed me and believed in me through this whole season, and to all my teammates who are really like brothers to me, for showing me a brotherhood and love through this journey. Finally, the program of Irvington is a great program to sharpen your skills and I did exactly that, which earned me this honor. So, I just want to thank the whole Irvington family for this year.”

Photo Courtesy of Joe Ungaro