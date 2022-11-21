Irvington HS football players earn SFC divisional honors

IRVINGTON, NJ — Several Irvington High School football players earned all–Super Essex Conference–Freedom White Division honors this season, as voted by the divisional coaches.

First team offense:

Famah Toure, senior wide receiver.

Kyshir Desir, senior running back.

Tyler Wint, senior lineman.

First team defense:

Toure, lineman.

Samuel Joseph, lineman.

Zaahmir Anderson, senior linebacker.

Adon Shuler, senior defensive back.

Nasir Anderson, senior defensive back.

Vaboue Toure, junior defensive back, at-large selection.

Second team offense:

CJ Pittman, Irvington, junior quarterback.

Daniel McClees, sophomore lineman.

Kareem Corey, Irvington, junior defensive back, at-large selection.

Second team defense:

Ismail Shabazz, junior lineman.

Jachai Littlejohn, sophomore linebacker.

Honorable mention:

Jayden Michel, sophomore offensive and defensive lineman.

Here are their stats.

Rushing:

Desir: 190 carries for 1,454 yards, 9 TDs.

Famah Toure: 95 carries for 720 yards, 10 TDs.

Shuler: 43 carries for 567 yards, 4 TDs.

Pittman: 34 carries for 70 yards.

Corey: 3 carries for 33 yards.

Passing:

Pittman: 40 of 90 attempts, 869 yards, 7 TDs, 6 interceptions.

Famah Toure: 5 of 15 attempts, 162 yards, 2 TDs, 3 interceptions.

Shuler: 1 of 3 attempts, 7 yards.

Defense:

Shuler: 103 tackles; 1 forced fumble; 3 interceptions, 1 for a TD.

Vaboue Toure: 89 tackles; 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, both for TDs; 4 interceptions.

Anderson: 84 tackles.

Littlejohn: 74 tackles, 1 forced fumble.

Addison: 47 tackles; 2 interceptions, both for TDs.

Joseph: 40 tackles.

Famah Toure: 37 tackles, 1 forced fumble.

Notes: The top-seeded Blue Knights advanced to the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state playoffs but lost to fourth-seeded Northern Highlands, 17-13, at home to finish with an 8-3 record. Last season, Irvington defeated Northern Highlands, 19-14, in the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Group 4 state regional final to cap an 11-2 campaign.

Shuler, who will play in the all-American game in San Antonio, Texas, in January, is a University of Notre Dame commit. Addison is a University of Kentucky commit, and Famah Toure is a Rutgers University commit.