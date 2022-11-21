Irvington HS football players earn SFC divisional honors

IRVINGTON, NJ — Several Irvington High School football players earned all–Super Essex Conference–Freedom White Division honors this season, as voted by the divisional coaches.
First team offense:
- Famah Toure, senior wide receiver.
- Kyshir Desir, senior running back.
- Tyler Wint, senior lineman.
First team defense:
- Toure, lineman.
- Samuel Joseph, lineman.
- Zaahmir Anderson, senior linebacker.
- Adon Shuler, senior defensive back.
- Nasir Anderson, senior defensive back.
- Vaboue Toure, junior defensive back, at-large selection.
Second team offense:
- CJ Pittman, Irvington, junior quarterback.
- Daniel McClees, sophomore lineman.
- Kareem Corey, Irvington, junior defensive back, at-large selection.
Second team defense:
- Ismail Shabazz, junior lineman.
- Jachai Littlejohn, sophomore linebacker.
Honorable mention:
- Jayden Michel, sophomore offensive and defensive lineman.
Here are their stats.
Rushing:
- Desir: 190 carries for 1,454 yards, 9 TDs.
- Famah Toure: 95 carries for 720 yards, 10 TDs.
- Shuler: 43 carries for 567 yards, 4 TDs.
- Pittman: 34 carries for 70 yards.
- Corey: 3 carries for 33 yards.
Passing:
- Pittman: 40 of 90 attempts, 869 yards, 7 TDs, 6 interceptions.
- Famah Toure: 5 of 15 attempts, 162 yards, 2 TDs, 3 interceptions.
- Shuler: 1 of 3 attempts, 7 yards.
Defense:
- Shuler: 103 tackles; 1 forced fumble; 3 interceptions, 1 for a TD.
- Vaboue Toure: 89 tackles; 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, both for TDs; 4 interceptions.
- Anderson: 84 tackles.
- Littlejohn: 74 tackles, 1 forced fumble.
- Addison: 47 tackles; 2 interceptions, both for TDs.
- Joseph: 40 tackles.
- Famah Toure: 37 tackles, 1 forced fumble.
Notes: The top-seeded Blue Knights advanced to the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state playoffs but lost to fourth-seeded Northern Highlands, 17-13, at home to finish with an 8-3 record. Last season, Irvington defeated Northern Highlands, 19-14, in the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Group 4 state regional final to cap an 11-2 campaign.
Shuler, who will play in the all-American game in San Antonio, Texas, in January, is a University of Notre Dame commit. Addison is a University of Kentucky commit, and Famah Toure is a Rutgers University commit.