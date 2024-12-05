Irvington HS football players gain conference honors

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team featured several players who earned All–Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.
The following are those honorees:
First Team Offense
- Jayden Michel, senior lineman.
- Jordan Ogwebele, senior tight end.
- Jamir Howell, sophomore at-large selection (quarterback).
First Team Defense
- Jachai Littlejohn, senior linebacker.
Special Teams
- Alex Nanfack, senior placekicker.
Second Team Offense
- Jayden Herron, junior running back.
- Chuck Ebine, sophomore lineman.
Second Team Defense
- Malachi Mills, freshman lineman.
Honorable Mention
- Eyitayo Ajibola, senior offensive/defensive lineman.
The Blue Knights finished 4-4 on the season.