Irvington HS football players gain conference honors

Irvington sophomore QB Jamir Howell eludes a Passaic Valley defender in a preseason scrimmage at Irvington HS’ Ralph C. Steele Sports Complex in August. Howell made the First Team Offense on the All–Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division. (Photo by Joe Ragozzino)

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team featured several players who earned All–Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.

The following are those honorees:

First Team Offense

  • Jayden Michel, senior lineman.
  • Jordan Ogwebele, senior tight end.
  • Jamir Howell, sophomore at-large selection (quarterback).

First Team Defense

  • Jachai Littlejohn, senior linebacker.

Special Teams

  • Alex Nanfack, senior placekicker.

Second Team Offense

  • Jayden Herron, junior running back.
  • Chuck Ebine, sophomore lineman.

Second Team Defense

  • Malachi Mills, freshman lineman.

Honorable Mention

  • Eyitayo Ajibola, senior offensive/defensive lineman.

The Blue Knights finished 4-4 on the season. 

Senior linebacker Jachai Littlejohn made the First Team Defense on the All–Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division. (Photo by Joe Ragozzino)
Irvington junior running back Jayden Herron carries the ball in the 38-0 win over Columbia at Underhill Sports Complex in Maplewood.. Herron made the Second Team Offense on the All–Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division. (Photo Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens).

 

  

