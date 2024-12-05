Irvington HS football players gain conference honors

Connect on Linked in

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team featured several players who earned All–Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.

The following are those honorees:

First Team Offense

Jayden Michel, senior lineman.

Jordan Ogwebele, senior tight end.

Jamir Howell, sophomore at-large selection (quarterback).

First Team Defense

Jachai Littlejohn, senior linebacker.

Special Teams

Alex Nanfack, senior placekicker.

Second Team Offense

Jayden Herron, junior running back.

Chuck Ebine, sophomore lineman.

Second Team Defense

Malachi Mills, freshman lineman.

Honorable Mention

Eyitayo Ajibola, senior offensive/defensive lineman.

The Blue Knights finished 4-4 on the season.