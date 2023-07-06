Irvington HS football players give collegiate commitments

Connect on Linked in

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School rising seniors and safeties Vaboue Toure, Cam Richardson, Eric Lee and Jasin Shiggs recently announced their verbal commitments in accepting football scholarships.

Toure committed to Penn State University.

Richardson committed to Stanford University in California.

Lee committed to the University of New Hampshire. Shiggs committed to the University of Rhode Island.

The IHS Blue Knights, under head coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre, have produced numerous major collegiate players in the past several years.