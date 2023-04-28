Irvington HS football players selected for Robeson Classic

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School seniors Zaahmir Anderson and Tyler Wint have been selected to play in the 29th Paul Robeson High School All-Star Football Classic on Tuesday, June 13, at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange.

The game features seniors from six counties. The East team comprises Essex, Hudson and Union counties. The West team comprises Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties.

Anderson, a linebacker, was the Irvington High School nominee for the Super Essex Conference’s Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year Award. Anderson made 84 tackles last season. He was named to the first team in the All–SFC–Freedom White Division and was named honorable mention in the All–Essex County for groups 4, 5 and non-public, as selected by the divisional and county coaches. Wint, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound offensive and defensive lineman, signed with Lincoln University in Pennsylvania to continue his football career. Wint made first team offense in the All–SFC–Freedom White Division.

The Blue Knights, under head coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre, enjoyed another strong season, finishing with an 8-3 record after losing to Northern Highlands in the North 1, Group 4 state semifinals. In 2021, Irvington won its first state sectional title, beating Middletown South to win the North 2, Group 4 crown before defeating Northern Highlands to capture the North Region 4 championship to cap the season with an 11-2 record. Pierre has been the head coach of the Blue Knights since 2016.

