Irvington HS football players sign with universities

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School held a ceremony for several IHS senior football players who signed with their respective universities. The ceremony took place in the IHS gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Famah Toure, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver, signed with Rutgers University.

Nasir Addison, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback, signed with the University of Kentucky.

Tyrese George, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound offensive lineman, signed with Long Island University.

Tyer Wint, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive end, signed with Lincoln University, located in Pennsylvania.

Photos Courtesy of Gwen Murray and Felicia Laguerre Owens

 

  

