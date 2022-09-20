Irvington HS football standout Adon Shuler selected to play in All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, in January

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School football senior defensive back Adon Shuler has been honored as a 2023 All-American.

Shuler, who is a University of Notre Dame commit, was honored during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the third week of the “Road to the Dome” digital series.

Having been selected to play in the 23rd edition of the All-American Bowl, Shuler will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Jan. 7. The game will be televised on NBC.

Shuler was selected by the All-American Bowl selection committee, consisting of All-American Bowl and 247Sports staff, and NextGen football camps founder Brent Williams.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of putting on the All-American Bowl jersey each year.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens.