Irvington HS football team aims to keep up dominating ways

IRVINGTON, NJ — Under former head coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre, the Irvington High School football team enjoyed stellar success.

The Blue Knights won 63 games and lost just 25 in the eight years with Pierre on the sideline, advancing to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 championship game twice, including winning their first sectional title in program history and then capturing the North Jersey, Group 4 regional championship to cap an 11-2 season in 2021.

During Pierre’s tenure, the Blue Knights produced countless players who have continued their careers collegiately. Among the major college programs that have former Blue Knights are Rutgers, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Penn State, Syracuse, Stanford, North Carolina State and Kentucky.

Irvington had three consecutive eight-win seasons from 2016-2018, another eight-win year in 2022, and seven-win seasons in 2019 and 2020.

Pierre stepped down in December and became the defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Floham Park. He also joined the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts in August in accepting a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching fellowship.

Though Pierre is gone, it doesn’t appear the Blue Knights will skip a beat, with new head coach Marco Soto, who was promoted after serving as an IHS assistant coach for the past two seasons. Soto, interestingly, coached Pierre at defunct Bayley–Ellard in Madison when Soto was an assistant coach.

Speaking in his office after returning from a scrimmage at Bloomfield on Monday, Aug. 19, Soto was impressed by his team’s effort in the scrimmage, despite the Blue Knights’ relative youth.

“Given how young they are, they came to play today,” Soto said.

The Blue Knights have always boasted talented playmakers on both sides of the ball, and this year seems no exception.

Taking over at quarterback is sophomore Jamir Howell. A converted running back, Howell has a knack for making plays with his legs.

“He’s very athletic, runs the ball well,” Soto said. ”He fits the bill for us. He is in the learning process. He has the running back instinct where he wants to tuck and run. He’s coming along better than we thought he would be.”

Howell’s receiving targets are senior returnee Jordan Ogbewele; senior Cedric Raymond, a transfer from Union; and freshman Elliott Yirenkyi, who impressed with three catches, including a touchdown, in the scrimmage at Bloomfield.

Senior Roneil Romain, another Union transfer, will spark the ground attack.

The offensive line features senior four-year starter Jayden Michael at center; senior Frank Norzil and Victor Akasike at the guard spots and sophomores Chuck Ebien and Prince Aziwar at the tackle positions.

Defensively, senior returning middle linebacker Jachai Littlejohn has been “lights out” in the preseason, Soto said.

“The guy is everything,” Soto said of the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Littlejohn “He does it all. He covers. He is the quarterback of the defense, as has been for the last four years.”

Littlejohn also is an excellent student in the classroom and is drawing attention from several collegiate programs, according to Soto.

The defensive line comprises freshman Malachi Mills at end, and senior Adrian Fleuler and sophomore Brandon McCalla at the tackle posts.

In the secondary, freshman Jayden Pierre Saint will occupy one corner spot, while junior Jayden Herron will play at the safety position. A few players are vying for the other cornerback job.

Senior Alex Namfrack returns as the place-kicker and punter.

The Blue Knights have made it to the semifinals of the state sectional playoffs in each of the last seven seasons that the playoffs were contested since 2017.

Last year was a heartbreaker. The Blue Knights, seeded fourth, led 12-0 in the third quarter, but lost at top-seeded Roxbury, 15-12, in the North 2, Group 4 semifinals to finish 6-5. Trailing by three, Irvington drove deep into Roxbury territory late in the game, but turned the ball over on downs that doomed their chance at the victory.

Despite the new faces on the squad, Soto is confident the Blue Knights can remain as one of the top public-school teams in the state.

“We’re a young team, but the senior core that we have, we have them at the right spots to where I think we can stay being one of the dominant public schools in the area,” Soto said. “That’s what we are trying to do.”

For the Blue Knights to remain successful, it will take the young players to grow up fast. Soto and his staff are confident the team can still make noise this season.

“I don’t see us stepping back,” Soto said. “I still think we can push them and I think we will be alright.”

Irvington this season has moved up to Group 5.

Schedule

Sept. 6: vs. Orange, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at West Orange, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: vs. Bayonne, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28: at Columbia, noon

Oct. 11: vs. Passaic County Tech, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Union City, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: vs. Newark East Side, 7 p.m.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

Irvington vs. Passaic Valley, scrimmage, Aug. 24, at Ralph C. Steele Complex at Irvington HS