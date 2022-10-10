Irvington HS football team beats Montclair on late TD, 22-21

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Famah Toure scored on a run with 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter to lift the Irvington High School football team to a 22-21 win over Montclair on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 8, at the IHS football field.

The Blue Knights snapped their two-game losing streak and improved to 5-2 on the season.

Irvington started 4-0 before losing to Seton Hall Prep and Union City.

Toure, a senior, is a Rutgers University commit.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens.