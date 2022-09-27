Irvington HS football team comes up short against Seton Hall Prep

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team lost for the first time this season, falling to Seton Hall Prep, 28-20, on Sept. 24 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange in a Super Football Conference crossover divisional game.

The Blue Knights moved to 4-1 on the season. They had their 11-game winning streak, dating to last season, snapped. Their last loss was to DePaul, 21-0.

Senior Kyshir Desir rushed for 136 yards on 20 carries, and senior Adon Shuler rushed for 36 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries for the Blue Knights. Shuler also had three catches for 36 yards.

Senior Famah Toure had 34 rushing yards on four carries, and he had three catches for 97 yards and a touchdown for Irvington.

Irvington junior quarterback CJ Pittman passed for 193 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions on six of 10 attempts. Junior Kareem Corey had two carries for 18 yards for the Blue Knights.

Irvington took a 6-0 lead on Shuler’s 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Seton Hall Prep scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter. Andrew Daly scored on a 20-yard pass from quarterback Liam Londergan. The extra point gave SHP a 7-6 lead. Danny Easter scored on a 6-yard pass from Londergan for a 14-6 lead, and Julius Vicari scored on a 22-yard pass from Londergan for a 21-6 halftime lead.

Shuler scored on a 3-yard run and he added the conversion run to cut it to 21-14 in the fourth quarter. SHP answered with John Bancone scoring on a 6-yard pass from Londergan to extend it to 28-14.

Pittman connected with Toure on a 44-yard touchdown pass to cut it to 28-20. The conversion attempt failed after a bad snap.

SHP, located in West Orange, improved to 3-1.

The Blue Knights will visit Union City on Sept. 30 in an SFC–Freedom White Division game. IHS is 2-0 in the division. They have a 21-game divisional winning streak that dates to the 2017 season. Union City has won three straight games to improve to 3-1.