Irvington HS football team cruises past Columbia, moves to 4-0 on the season

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team rolled to a 40-0 win over neighbor Columbia High School of Maplewood on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 17, at the IHS football field.

The Blue Knight improved to 4-0 on the season.

Irvington jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter. Famah Toure had an 8-yard touchdown run. He also scored on the ensuing 2-point conversion to make it 8-0.

CJ Pittman threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Kareem Corey to extend it to 14-0. The 2-point conversion run failed.

Pittman connected with Adon Shuler on a 41-yard touchdown pass to increase it to 20-0. The extra-point kick failed.

In the second quarter, Vaboue Toure returned a fumble 43 yards for a touchdown, and John Sainthelmy kicked the extra point to make it 27-0. Kyshir Desir scored on a 6-yard run for a 33-0 halftime lead. The extra-point kick was blocked.

In the fourth quarter, Malachi Bedlai had an 8-yard touchdown run. Sainthelmy kicked the extra point.

Columbia fell to 0-3.

The Blue Knights will visit Seton Hall Prep in West Orange on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. Seton Hall Prep fell to Bergen Catholic, 35-14, on Sept. 17, to move to 2-1.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens.