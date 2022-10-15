Irvington HS football team defeats Livingston to improve to 6-2

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team defeated Livingston, 52-7, on Thursday night, Oct. 13, at the IHS football field under rainy conditions.

The Blue Knights won their second straight game and improved to 6-2 on the season.

Irvington senior and Notre Dame commit Adon Shuler rushed for 239 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, and senior Kyshir Desir rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns on 16 attempts.

Shuler also returned an interception for a touchdown. He also threw for 7 yards and had a punt return for 20 yards, finishing with 326 all-purpose yards.

Malachi Dudley had 122 rushing yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.

In the first quarter, Shuler had a 17-yard touchdown run. In the second quarter, Desir scored on runs of 17 yard and 25 yards for a 19-0 lead. Livingston scored to cut it to 19-7 at the half.

In the third quarter, Desir scored on a 50-yard run, Dudley had a 5-yard touchdown run, and Shuler scored on a 60-yard interception return for a 39-7 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Dudley scored on a 80-yard run and Divine Ojugo scored on a 17-yard run.

Vaboure Toure had a fumble recovery for Irvington.

The Blue Knights will visit West Orange on Friday, Oct. 21, in the final regular season game. Irvington is looking to lock up a No. 1 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 sectional playoffs. West Orange improved to 5-2 with a 41-6 win at North Bergen on Friday, Oct. 14. West Orange is under head coach Darnell Grant, a 1991 IHS graduate who was the head coach of the Blue Knights from 2002 to 2009, leading Irvington to tremendous success.

Last season, the Blue Knights won the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 championship for their first sectional title and then won the North Jersey, Group 4 regional championship.

