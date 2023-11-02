Irvington HS football team defeats Middletown North, advances to sectional semifinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team took one more step toward reaching its goal of a second state sectional championship.

The fourth-seeded Blue Knights defeated fifth-seeded Middletown North, 26-7, in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state playoffs on Friday night, Oct. 27, at IHS’ Ralph C. Steele Football Field.

Irvington, under head coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre, won its fourth straight game and improved to 6-4 overall on the season. Middletown North fell to 5-4 overall.

The Blue Knights will visit top-seeded Roxbury on Friday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. in the semifinals.

The Blue Knights allowed their first TD in four games. They posted shutout wins in the final three regular-season games.

Tied at 7-7 at halftime, IHS sophomore quarterback Na’cir Ransom scored on a run in the third quarter. Senior Vaboue Toure and junior Malachi Dudley iced the game with fourth-quarter TD runs. In the first half, Ismail Shabazz scored on a fumble return in the first half for Irvington.

The Blue Knights won their first state sectional title in 2021, when they defeated Middletown South at home in the North 2, Group 4 final. They went on to beat Northern Highlands, the Section 1 champion, in the North, Group 4 regional championship to end the season at 11-2.

Last season, they fell to Northern Highlands in the North 1, Group 4 sectional semifinal at home to finish 8-3.

North 2, Group 4

Quarterfinals

No. 1 seed Roxbury defeated No. 8 seed Colonia, 21-14.

No. 4 seed Irvington defeated No. 5 seed Middletown North, 26-7.

No. 6 seed Sayreville defeated No. 3 seed Montgomery, 35-14.

No. 2 seed Mount Olive defeated No. 7 seed Wayne Valley, 27-21.

Semifinals

Irvington (6-4) at Roxbury (10-0).

Sayreville (8-2) at Mount Olive (9-1).

Irvington results

• Aug. 25: loss, vs. Camden Eastside, 6-0.

• Sept. 2: loss, at Millville, 34-0,

• Sept. 11: win, at East Orange Campus, 50-20.

• Sept. 14: win, at Columbia, 21-0.

• Sept. 22: loss, vs. Seton Hall Prep, 23-12.

• Sept. 30: loss, vs. Union City, 7-0.

• Oct. 7: win, at Montclair, 27-0.

• Oct. 13: win, at Livingston, 44-0.

• Oct. 20: win, vs. West Orange, 14-0.

• Oct. 27: win, vs. Middletown North, 26-7.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens

Irvington vs. Middletown North