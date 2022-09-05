Irvington HS football team defeats Millville in the Rumble on the Raritan, improves to 2-0 on the season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — In a battle of two of the state’s best teams that won last year’s state regional championships, the Irvington High School football team defeated Millville, 25-17, in the Rumble of the Raritan at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Friday night, Sept. 2.

The Blue Knights improved to 2-0 on the season. Millville was ranked No. 4 and Irvington was ranked No. 8 in the state by NJ.com coming into the game.

Famah Toure had a great performance at the site of his future college. The senior wide receiver, defensive back and Rutgers commit scored two touchdowns to lead the Blue Knights.

In the second quarter, Toure scored on a 1-yard run to give Irvington an 6-0 lead. With Irvington leading 19-17 in the fourth quarter, Toure iced the game when he scored on a nine-yard run.

Millville scored two unanswered touchdowns to a 10-6 lead. After a 24-yard field goal in the second quarter cut the Irvington lead to 6-3 at the half, Millville scored on a 79-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to take the lead.

Irvington responded on senior Kyshir Desir’s one-yard touchdown run to take a 12-10 lead, followed by junior CJ Pittman’s 65-yard touchdown pass to senior and University of Kentucky commit Nasir Addison to make it 19-10 at the end of the third quarter.

Millville scored on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 19-17.

Last season, Irvington won the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state title. Irvington then defeated Northern Highlands in the North Jersey Group 4 regional championship at SHI Stadium. Millville won the South Jersey Group 4 regional title last year.

The Blue Knights, under seventh-year head coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre, will host East Orange Campus this Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. East Orange Campus, the defending North Group 5 regional champions, lost at Cliton, 21-0, in the season opener in a rematch of the regional final.

The Rumble on the Raritan featured several games at Rutgers on Sept. 2-4.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens.