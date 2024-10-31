Irvington HS football team gears up for the state sectional playoffs at Bridgewater-Raritan

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team hopes to make a strong state playoff run.

The fifth-seeded Blue Knights, under first-year head coach Marco Soto, will visit No. 4 seed Bridgewater-Raritan in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 state playoffs on Friday, Nov. 1.

If the Blue Knights win, they will face the winner of No. 1 seed Union City and No. 8 seed Newark East Side. Interestingly, the Blue Knights’ last two opponents were Union City and East Side. Irvington lost to Union City 51-0 before beating Newark East Side 19-12 at home on Friday, Oct. 2. Irvington improved to 4-3 with the win over East Side.

The No. 3 seed is Passaic County Tech. Irvington defeated Passaic County Tech.

NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 playoffs

No. 8 seed Newark East Side (3-6 record) at No. 1 seed Union City (7-1)

No. 5 seed Irvington (4-3) at No. 4 seed Bridgewater-Raritan (3-6)

No. 6 seed Plainfield (5-3) at No. 3 seed Passaic County Tech (7-2)

No. 7 seed Morristown (4-5) at No. 2 seed Elizabeth (5-4)

2024 IHS results

Sept. 6: win, vs. Orange, 42-18

Sept. 13: loss, at West Orange, 34-10

Sept. 20: loss, vs. Bayonne, 21-14

Sept. 28: win, at Columbia, 38-7

Oct. 12: win, vs. Passaic County Tech, 24-21

Oct. 18: loss, at Union City, 51-0

Oct. 25: win, vs. Newark East Side, 19-12

Photo Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens