Irvington HS football team preps for East Orange Campus

IRVINGTON, NJ — For the Irvington High School football team, this season hasn’t started the way it had hoped.

The IHS Blue Knights are 0-2, having been shut out in both games. After losing to Camden Eastside, 6-0, Friday, Aug. 25, at home, the Blue Knights fell at Millville, 34-0, Saturday, Sept. 2.

Irvington hopes to post its first win of the season as the Blue Knights will face East Orange Campus on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 1 p.m. at Schools Stadium in Newark.

The East Orange Campus Jaguars played their first game of the season Saturday, Sept. 2, and fell to Clifton, 30-12, at Schools in Stadium in Newark. East Orange Campus lost to Clifton for the second year in a row in the season opener. Clifton won last year’s season opener, 21-0, in Clifton. Clifton also defeated EOCHS, 17-7, in last year’s first round in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state playoffs.

The Jaguars are playing all their home games this season at Schools Stadium. Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange is expected to undergo renovations.