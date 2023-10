This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team hopes to bounce back after losing to Union City, 7-0, at home on Saturday, Sept. 30, for its second straight defeat to fall to 2-4.

The Blue Knights will visit Montclair on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 2:30 p.m. Montclair defeated East Orange, 42-27, Sept. 30, to improve to 5-1.

Photos by Joe Ungaro

Irvington vs. Union City (Saturday, Sept. 30)