Irvington HS football team seeks to get back to winning ways

By on Comments Off on Irvington HS football team seeks to get back to winning ways

The Blue Knights charge onto the field for their game against Columbia on Sept. 17 at home. Irvington won, 40-0, to improve to 4-0. They lost their next two games to Seton Hall Prep and Union City.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team will look to snap a two-game losing streak when the Blue Knights host Montclair on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m. in a Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division game.

Irvington lost at Union City, 19-15, on Friday, Sept. 30, in a divisional game to move to a 4-2 overall record and 1-1 in the division. Union City improved to 4-1, with its fourth straight win, and 3-0 in the division. The Blue Knights had their 21-game divisional winning streak, which dated to the 2016 season, snapped. Irvington moved to 1-1 in the division, and Union City is 3-0 in the division.

Union City took a 13-0 halftime lead. They extended it to 19-0 in the third quarter, but the Blue Knights rallied. Famah Toure scored on a 78-yard kickoff return following the Union City score to cut it to 19-7. Later in the quarter, Vaboue Toure recovered a fumble in the end zone, and Adon Shuler added the 2-point conversion run to make it 19-15. The score remained the same the rest of the game.

Montclair lost to East Orange Campus, 20-7, at home on Oct. 1 in a nondivisional game to move to 2-3. Montclair also is 1-1 in the division.

Photo Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens.

 

  

Irvington HS football team seeks to get back to winning ways added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →