Irvington HS football team seeks to get back to winning ways

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team will look to snap a two-game losing streak when the Blue Knights host Montclair on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m. in a Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division game.

Irvington lost at Union City, 19-15, on Friday, Sept. 30, in a divisional game to move to a 4-2 overall record and 1-1 in the division. Union City improved to 4-1, with its fourth straight win, and 3-0 in the division. The Blue Knights had their 21-game divisional winning streak, which dated to the 2016 season, snapped. Irvington moved to 1-1 in the division, and Union City is 3-0 in the division.

Union City took a 13-0 halftime lead. They extended it to 19-0 in the third quarter, but the Blue Knights rallied. Famah Toure scored on a 78-yard kickoff return following the Union City score to cut it to 19-7. Later in the quarter, Vaboue Toure recovered a fumble in the end zone, and Adon Shuler added the 2-point conversion run to make it 19-15. The score remained the same the rest of the game.

Montclair lost to East Orange Campus, 20-7, at home on Oct. 1 in a nondivisional game to move to 2-3. Montclair also is 1-1 in the division.

Photo Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens.