IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team will look to bounce back from a tough 6-0 season-opening loss to Camden Eastside at Irvington on Friday night, Aug. 25.

The Blue Knights will visit Millville on Saturday, Sept. 2, at noon. Irvington defeated Millville, 25-17, at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium in Piscataway in the second game of last season.