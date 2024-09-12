Irvington HS football team tops Orange in the season opener

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team defeated Orange High School, 42-18, at IHS’ Ralph C. Steele Complex on Friday, Sept. 6, in the season opener for the Blue Knights, who gave Marco Soto his first win as the IHS head coach.

Sophomore quarterback Jamir Howell completed five of 11 passes for 59 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and he rushed 13 times for 102 yards and another score to lead the IHS Blue Knights. Junior running back Najohn Eley ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and junior RB/wide receiver Jaden Herron had four rushes for 20 yards, two catches for 20 yards and a TD and returned a kickoff 98 yards for a TD.

The Orange Tornadoes, who fell to 0-2, were led by sophomore quarterback Daniel Lewis, who passed for 151 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for 50 yards on eight carries. Senior running back Brandon Tejada ran for both touchdowns for Orange, which will host Columbia High School on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. in the home opener at Bell Stadium.

The IHS Blue Knights will visit West Orange High School on Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. West Orange is 1-1.

Photo Gallery Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens

Irvington vs. Orange (Sept. 6)