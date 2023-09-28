Irvington HS football team’s comeback bid falls short vs. SHP

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team hopes to get back on the winning track.

The Blue Knights dropped a tough 23-12 decision to Seton Hall Prep on Friday, Sept. 22, at Ralph C. Steele Football Complex at IHS.

Irvington’s two-game winning streak ended. The Blue Knights moved to 2-3.

Sophomore quarterback Na’cir Ransom passed for 214 yards and two TDs for Irvington. Jasin Shiggs, a senior, had four catches for 112 yards and a TD.

SHP’s Jack Catchpole kicked field goals of 37 yards in the first quarter and 32 yards in the second quarter for a 6-0 halftime lead.

The Pirates increased their lead to 20-0 in the third quarter on a pair of touchdown runs – 32 yards and 4 yards – from Michael Dunmore. Catchpole kicked the extra points.

The Blue Knights got on the scoreboard with two TDs later in the third quarter. Ransom threw a 46-yard TD pass to senior Zakaa Brown. The extra-point kick was blocked. Shiggs caught a 37-yard TD pass from Ransom to cut it to 20-12. The two-point conversion failed.

Catchpole kicked a 27-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to end the scoring.

Ransom was 14 of 25 passing and he ran for 17 yards on eight carries.

SHP improved to 1-3.

The Blue Knights will host Union City on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m. Union City has won three straight to improve to 3-1. The Blue Knights are looking to avenge a 19-15 road loss to Union City last season.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens