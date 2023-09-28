Irvington HS football team’s comeback bid falls short vs. SHP

By on Comments Off on Irvington HS football team’s comeback bid falls short vs. SHP

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team hopes to get back on the winning track.

The Blue Knights dropped a tough 23-12 decision to Seton Hall Prep on Friday, Sept. 22, at Ralph C. Steele Football Complex at IHS.

Irvington’s two-game winning streak ended. The Blue Knights moved to 2-3.

Sophomore quarterback Na’cir Ransom passed for 214 yards and two TDs for Irvington. Jasin Shiggs, a senior, had four catches for 112 yards and a TD.

Irvington senior Vaboue Toure carries the ball and looks to avoid Seton Hall Prep’s Jaylen McClain. Toure is committed to Penn State and McClain is committed to Ohio State.

SHP’s Jack Catchpole kicked field goals of 37 yards in the first quarter and 32 yards in the second quarter for a 6-0 halftime lead.

The Pirates increased their lead to 20-0 in the third quarter on a pair of touchdown runs – 32 yards and 4 yards – from Michael Dunmore. Catchpole kicked the extra points. 

The Blue Knights got on the scoreboard with two TDs later in the third quarter. Ransom threw a 46-yard TD pass to senior Zakaa Brown. The extra-point kick was blocked. Shiggs caught a 37-yard TD pass from Ransom to cut it to 20-12. The two-point conversion failed.

Catchpole kicked a 27-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to end the scoring.

Ransom was 14 of 25 passing and he ran for 17 yards on eight carries. 

SHP improved to 1-3.

The Blue Knights will host Union City on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m. Union City has won three straight to improve to 3-1. The Blue Knights are looking to avenge a 19-15 road loss to Union City last season.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens

  

Irvington HS football team’s comeback bid falls short vs. SHP added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →