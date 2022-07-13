Irvington HS football trio ranked among state’s top seniors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team has three players who are ranked among the top 25 rising seniors in the state by 247sports.com.

Adon Shuler, a 6-foot, 197-pound safety, is ranked No. 2 behind offensive tackle Chase Bisontis of Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey. Shuler committed to the University of Notre Dame in August 2021.

Famah Toure, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound wide receiver, is ranked No. 17.

Nasir Addison, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver, is tied with Zachary Aamland at No. 21. Aamland is an offensive tackle at the Hun School in Princeton.

The three IHS players were members of the last year’s Blue Knights team that won its first state sectional and state regional championships to cap an 11-2 season.

The Blue Knights will open the regular season on Thursday, Aug. 26, at Woodbridge.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre and Adon Shuler.