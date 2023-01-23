Irvington HS girls basketball star Janasia Wilson nets 1,000th career point during win over Orange

IRVINGTON/ORANGE, NJ — Junior point guard Janasia Wilson scored her 1,000th career point to lead the Irvington High School girls basketball team to a 44-23 win over Orange High School on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Mount Vernon Elementary School in Irvington.

Wilson had 23 points with seven rebounds and steals in the win. She has 1,015 points in her career and is averaging 24.1 points a game this season.

Senior center Faith Phillips had 10 points and 11 rebounds; junior guard Yadira Marshall had 8 points, five steals and two assists; and senior guard Fayiona Riley had 2 points, two rebounds and two assists for Irvington, which improved to 12-2 overall on the season.

Orange moved to a 6-7 overall record.

Janasia Wilson scored 23 points with seven steals to lead the Blue Knights to a 67-63 home win over Newark Shabazz on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Junior guard Dynasia Williams had 9 points, Phillips had 8 points, junior forward Selena Fagan had 7 points and six rebounds, senior forward Jada Hill had 7 points, Marshall had 5 points and five assists, and junior guard Izhanay Taylor had 5 points for Irvington.

Wilson had 22 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists in the 40-33 win over Newark Collegiate on Thursday, Jan. 19. Marshall had 12 points and four steals, Phillips had 2 points and seven rebounds, Riley and Williams each had 2 points, Fagan had seven rebounds and junior guard Serenity Rodriguez had four rebounds for Irvington.

OHS girls defeat St. Vincent

Senior Kay’Dranique McFarlene had 14 points and senior Makaida Samuels had 10 points, six rebounds, and dive steals to lead the OHS Tornadoes to a 41-26 home win over St. Vincent on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Senior forward Shad’e Gray had 8 points, and sophomore Luvenia Morton had 7 points, seven rebounds, six steals and four assists. Sophomore Chatel Brewster had 2 points and five rebounds, and junior Rahshanae Williams had four rebounds and three steals for Orange.

The Tornadoes, seeded 26th, was scheduled to visit No. 23 seed Belleville High School in the preliminary second round of the Essex County Tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The winner will visit No. 10 seed Mount St. Dominic in the preliminary third round on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Photo Courtesy of Irvington High School Athletics