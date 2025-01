This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls basketball team is shown competing against Newark Arts at home on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The Blue Knights lost the game. They entered the week with a 2-7 record. Irvington will host Cedar Grove on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens