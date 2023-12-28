Irvington HS girls basketball team enjoys 3-0 start to season

By on Comments Off on Irvington HS girls basketball team enjoys 3-0 start to season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, N.J. — The Irvington High School girls basketball team has enjoyed a great start to the season.

The Blue Knights had a 3-0 record through Thursday, Dec. 21.

In the season opener, Irvington defeatged Newark West Side High school, 51-28, on Thursday, Dec. 14 at home. Irvington visited Newark Collegiate on Thursday, Dec. 19, and won, 37-23, and defeated Science Park, 40-36, on Dec. 21 at home.

Irvington was scheduled to compete in a holiday tournament at Newark Collegiate Academy, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, Dec. 26-27, 29. They will visit Barringer High School on Thursday, Jan. 4, in Newark at 4 p.m. and host Belleville High School on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens

Irvington vs. Ferris (preseason scrimmage, Dec. 11)

Irvington HS girls basketball team enjoys 3-0 start to season added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →