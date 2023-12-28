Irvington HS girls basketball team enjoys 3-0 start to season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, N.J. — The Irvington High School girls basketball team has enjoyed a great start to the season.

The Blue Knights had a 3-0 record through Thursday, Dec. 21.

In the season opener, Irvington defeatged Newark West Side High school, 51-28, on Thursday, Dec. 14 at home. Irvington visited Newark Collegiate on Thursday, Dec. 19, and won, 37-23, and defeated Science Park, 40-36, on Dec. 21 at home.

Irvington was scheduled to compete in a holiday tournament at Newark Collegiate Academy, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, Dec. 26-27, 29. They will visit Barringer High School on Thursday, Jan. 4, in Newark at 4 p.m. and host Belleville High School on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens

Irvington vs. Ferris (preseason scrimmage, Dec. 11)