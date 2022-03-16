Irvington HS girls basketball team enjoys banner season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — After going through a rebuilding process the past two seasons, the Irvington High School girls basketball team enjoyed a banner season this winter.

The Lady Blue Knights, under third-year head coach Brett Cannon, finished with a 16-8 overall record, including winning the Super Essex Conference–Freedom Division title with a 13-1 divisional record.

The team demonstrated tremendous resilience.

Things were very bleak for the Lady Blue Knights at the start of the season. They lost all three of their preseason scrimmages. Then, the IHS gym was damaged due to flooding, forcing the team to play all their home games this season at Thurgood Marshall Elementary School.

On top of that, the team had a two-week COVID-19 shutdown and didn’t begin its season until early January.

But once the season started, the Blue Knights went on a roll.

Leading the way was Janasia Wilson. The sophomore guard had a breakout season, earning her NJ.com SEC Player of the Week honors three times. Wilson is on track to eclipse 1,000 points next season, which is a rare feat to do as a junior. She earned first team All–SEC–Freedom Division honors.

Senior captain Samaia Dixon provided much leadership. She didn’t put up big numbers, but she made a huge impact with her presence on the court. Dixon was named to the All–SEC–Freedom Division second team.

Micha Iah Kingsberry, a junior forward, was dominant in the paint, leading the team in rebounds. She earned first-team All–SEC–Freedom Division honors.

Other key contributors were juniors Janiayah Brooks and Jada Hill, and sophomores Dynasia Williams and Bria Hertien. Senior Briana Pile, sophomores Selena Fagan and Izhanay Taylor, and freshmen Yahz Minn Aimawri and Aniyah Duplaix also gained experience.

Brooks received All–SEC–Freedom honorable mention.

Cannon was ecstatic for his team in overcoming much adversity.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them because of what they dealt with in December,” he said to the Irvington Herald. “With December going on with COVID and the flooding, and losing the three scrimmages, they could have easily packed it in and not done anything. Instead, they buckled down and came back in January after Christmas break and just went on a two-month hard tear.”

What was also impressive was the fact that the team had multiple four-game weeks. In the past, the state would allow only one four-game week per season. But due to COVID–19, the state allowed teams to play multiple four-week games. Cannon noted it proved exhausting to the team, but his players battled through it.

“I am super proud of them,” said Cannon. “How, they started, they could have packed up and said, ‘This is going to be what it is,’ and instead they came back and worked hard and got a divisional title.”

Next season, Irvington will move up to the SEC–Independence Division. With the team returning a solid nucleus — led by Wilson and Kingsberry — Cannon is excited about the future.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens