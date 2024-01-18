Irvington HS girls basketball team enjoys five-game win streak

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls basketball team won its fifth straight game with a 48-38 victory over Arts High School, of Newark, on Thursday, Jan. 11, in a Super Essex Conference–Independence Division game.

Janasia Wilson scored 22 points, and Selena Fagan and London Richardson each had 6 points to lead the Blue Knights. Aniyah Duplaix and Serenity Rodriguez each had 4 points in the win.

Irvington’s win streak ended with a 50-16 loss at Newark East Side High School on Saturday, Jan. 13, in a SEC crossover divisional game. Irvington moved to 8-2 overall and 5-0 in the division this season.