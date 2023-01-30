Irvington HS girls basketball team extends win streak to five games, improves to 14-2

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls basketball team defeated Science Park High School of Newark and Linden High School last week to extend its winning streak to five games and improve to 14-2 overall on the season.

Janasia Wilson had 21 points, and Yadira Marshall and Fayiona Riley each had 7 points to lead the IHS Blue Knights to a 41-36 home win over Science Park on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Faith Phillips had 4 points and seven rebounds, and Selena Fagan had 2 points for Irvington.

Wilson scored 36 points with four rebounds, four steals and three rebounds in the 53-45 home win over Linden on Saturday, Jan. 28. Marshall had 6 points, four rebounds and three steals; Phillips had 4 points and 16 rebounds; Riley had 3 points and two rebounds; Fagan and Serenity Rodriguez each had 2 points and four rebounds; and Dynasia Williams had two rebounds.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens

Irvington vs. Linden (Saturday, Jan. 28)