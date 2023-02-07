Irvington HS girls basketball team moves to 15-3

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls basketball team defeated Barringer High School 47-19 on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Barringer in Newark.

Junior guard Janasia Wilson had 26 points, five rebounds and five steals; junior guard Yadira Marshall had 8 points, four rebounds and three steals; senior guard Fayiona Riley had 6 points and three rebounds; and senior Faith Phillips had 2 points and seven rebounds.

Irvington fell at North Star Academy 56-41 on Thursday, Feb. 2, in Newark. The loss snapped the Blue Knights’ six-game winning streak. Irvington moved to a 15-3 overall record on the season.