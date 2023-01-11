Irvington HS girls basketball team moves to 8-0 on the season

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls basketball team defeated Barringer High School and North Star Academy, both at home, and defeated Belleville High School at Belleville to remain undefeated on the season at 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division.

Junior guard Janasia Wilson scored 26 points and added six steals, four rebounds and three blocked shots to lead the Blue Knights to a 50-22 divisional win over Barringer on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Junior guard Yadira Marshall had 9 points and five steals, senior center Faith Phillips had 7 points and 11 rebounds, senior forward Jada Hill had 4 points and two rebounds, and junior forward Selena Fagan and Izhanay Taylor each had 2 points and five rebounds.

Wilson had 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to lead Irvington to a 35-32 divisional win over Arts of Newark on Thursday, Jan. 5. Marshall had 8 points, senior guard Fayiona Riley had 6 points and four steals, Phillips had 3 points and 10 rebounds, and Fagan had four rebounds.

Wilson had 14 points, six steals and four assists, and Marshall had 12 points and five steals in the 36-15 divisional win at Belleville on Friday, Jan. 6. Hill had 5 points and six rebounds, and Phillips had 2 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Irvington will host Newark West Side High School on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 4 p.m.; Newark East Side High School on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11:30 a.m.; and Newark Shabazz High School on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 4 p.m.