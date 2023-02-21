Irvington HS girls basketball team pays homage to ‘Campers’ nickname

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls basketball team, wearing “throwback” uniforms, defeated Union High School 42-40 on Saturday, Feb. 18, for its fifth straight win and 11th win in the past 12 games to improve to 20-3 overall on the season.

Junior guard Janasia Wilson had 22 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists, and senior center Faith Phillips had 8 points, five rebounds and two steals for Irvington. Junior guard Yadira Marshall had 4 points, junior guard Serenity Rodriguez had 3 points and senior guard Fayanna Riley had 2 points in the win.

During the game, Irvington wore jerseys that said “Campers” – the school’s nickname from many years ago. In addition, former IHS girls basketball head coach Vinny Smith and some of his former Irvington players were in attendance. Smith was the head coach of the team when it won back-to-back New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state championships in 1985 and 1986.

Irvington, under head coach Brett Cannon, won its second straight Super Essex Conference divisional championship. The team went 12-2 in the SEC–Independence Division.

Irvington, seeded third, was scheduled to host No. 14 seed Linden in the first round of the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The victor will face the winner between No. 6 seed Watchung Hills High School and No. 11 seed Franklin High School in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the high-seeded school. The semifinals are Saturday, Feb. 25, and the final is Monday, Feb. 27, all at the higher-seeded schools.

Photos (gallery) Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens