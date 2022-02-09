Irvington HS girls basketball team regroups with wins

IRVINGTON, NJ — After losing to Livingston in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament, the Irvington High School girls basketball team regrouped to win consecutive games against Weequahic and Technology to improve to 10-3 overall on the season.

Janasia Wilson had 23 points, seven steals, five rebounds and four assists, and Micha Iah Kingsberry had 14 points and nine rebounds in the 53-13 win over Weequahic on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at home. Samaia Dixon had 6 points and seven rebounds, and Janiayah Brooks had 5 points.

Wilson had 25 points, 12 steals, 10 rebounds, six assists and five blocks to lead Irvington to a 49-19 win at Technology on Thursday, Feb. 3, in Newark. Dixon had 11 points, four rebounds and two blocks, and Kingsberry had 6 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Brooks had 3 points, Dynasia Williams had 2 points and five rebounds, and Jada Hill had 2 points.

The 17th-seeded Blue Knights lost at No. 16 seed Livingston, 38-18, in the ECT on Monday, Jan. 31. Wilson had 14 points, seven steals, five rebounds and five blocks.

Photo Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens