Irvington HS girls basketball team topples St. Benedict’s Prep

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls basketball team regrouped from its season-opening loss by defeating St. Benedict’s Prep, 53-9, at IHS on Tuesday, Dec. 17, in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game.

London Richardson, a junior, had 18 points, three rebounds and two assists; junior Brianna Phillips had eight points and 13 rebounds; sophomore Stephanie Antoine had 10 points and three steals and junior Jadzai Harris Hubbard had six points and five steals for the IHS Blue Knights. Lourdlyne Joseph, a junior, had four points, three blocks and two steals and junior Shamira Jean Baptiste had four points and four rebounds for the Blue Knights.

Irvington lost to Newark Collegiate, 47-11, on Thursday, Dec. 19, in an SEC-Freedom Division game at IHS to move to a 1-2 record. Joseph had four points and four steals. Nae-Jay Davis, a senior, had four points, six rebounds and three steals and Phillips had two points with seven rebounds. IHS lost to Elmwood Park, 55-25, Dec. 27, and fell to Newark Lab, 34-30, Dec. 28, in the Panther Holiday Classic at Newark Lab to move to a 1-4 record. In the season-opener, IHS lost to Newark Central, 42-22, on Monday, Dec. 16, at home. Richardson had six points, Joseph had five and Davis had four for Irvington.

