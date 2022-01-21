Irvington HS girls basketball team wins three straight games

By on Comments Off on Irvington HS girls basketball team wins three straight games

Irvington sophomore Janasia Wilson controls the ball during the win over Orange.

Irvington junior Micha Iah Kingsberry looks to put up a shot underneath the basket during the win over Orange.

Irvington sophomore Janasia Wilson drives with the ball during the win over Orange.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls basketball team won three straight games, defeating North Star Academy, Belleville and Orange, to improve to a 4-1 overall record on the season.

Sophomore Janasia Wilson had 26 points, 10 rebounds and 12 steals to lead the Blue Knights to a 46-37 home win over North Star Academy on Jan. 11. Junior Micha Iah Kingsberry had 8 points and nine rebounds, and junior Jada Hill had 4 points for the Blue Knights. 

Wilson had 25 points, seven steals, four rebounds and two assists to lead the Blue Knights to a 45-17 home win over Belleville on Jan. 13. Samaia Dixon had 6 points, 11 rebounds and one steal, and Janiayah Brooks and Dynasia Williams each had 2 points and four rebounds.

Wilson had 19 points, four rebounds, two assists, five steals and two blocks in the 36-22 home win over Orange on Jan. 15. Williams had 6 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal; Kingsberry had 6 points and nine rebounds; and Brooks had 2 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens

  

Irvington HS girls basketball team wins three straight games added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

COMMENTS