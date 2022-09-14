Irvington HS girls cross-country team begins season with a title

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls cross-country team began the season on Thursday, Sept. 8, by winning the Paterson Charter School for Science and Technology Invitational held at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park.

Landy Roseme, a senior, took third place overall among 26 runners with a time of 27 minutes, 36 seconds.

Here are the other IHS runners in the race:

Favour Onwuzurike, sophomore, fourth place, 27.38.

Shania Fraser, sophomore, sixth place, 28:04.

Emmanuella Anoke, junior, seventh place, 28.22.

Stacy Darko, sophomore, ninth place, 29.05.

Jennifer Otasawie, sophomore, 11th place, 30.24.

Nouseline Georges, junior, 14th place, 31.08.

Vernande Philemon, junior, 15th place, 31.18.

Sarahly Victor, junior, 16th place, 31.37.

Dajahney Maxwell, junior, 17th place, 31.38.

Melldjy Metellus, junior, 20th place, 32.46.

Hannah Gaskin, senior, 26th place, 37.33.

Photo Courtesy of Barnes Reid.