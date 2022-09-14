Irvington HS girls cross-country team begins season with a title

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls cross-country team began the season on Thursday, Sept. 8, by winning the Paterson Charter School for Science and Technology Invitational held at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park.
Landy Roseme, a senior, took third place overall among 26 runners with a time of 27 minutes, 36 seconds.
Here are the other IHS runners in the race:
- Favour Onwuzurike, sophomore, fourth place, 27.38.
- Shania Fraser, sophomore, sixth place, 28:04.
- Emmanuella Anoke, junior, seventh place, 28.22.
- Stacy Darko, sophomore, ninth place, 29.05.
- Jennifer Otasawie, sophomore, 11th place, 30.24.
- Nouseline Georges, junior, 14th place, 31.08.
- Vernande Philemon, junior, 15th place, 31.18.
- Sarahly Victor, junior, 16th place, 31.37.
- Dajahney Maxwell, junior, 17th place, 31.38.
- Melldjy Metellus, junior, 20th place, 32.46.
- Hannah Gaskin, senior, 26th place, 37.33.
