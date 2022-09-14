Irvington HS girls cross-country team begins season with a title

By on Comments Off on Irvington HS girls cross-country team begins season with a title

The Irvington girls cross-country team gathers after winning the PCSST Invitational at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls cross-country team began the season on Thursday, Sept. 8, by winning the Paterson Charter School for Science and Technology Invitational held at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park.

Landy Roseme, a senior, took third place overall among 26 runners with a time of 27 minutes, 36 seconds.

Here are the other IHS runners in the race:

  • Favour Onwuzurike, sophomore, fourth place, 27.38.
  • Shania Fraser, sophomore, sixth place, 28:04.
  • Emmanuella Anoke, junior, seventh place, 28.22.
  • Stacy Darko, sophomore, ninth place, 29.05.
  • Jennifer Otasawie, sophomore, 11th place, 30.24.
  • Nouseline Georges, junior, 14th place, 31.08.
  • Vernande Philemon, junior, 15th place, 31.18.
  • Sarahly Victor, junior, 16th place, 31.37.
  • Dajahney Maxwell, junior, 17th place, 31.38.
  • Melldjy Metellus, junior, 20th place, 32.46.
  • Hannah Gaskin, senior, 26th place, 37.33.

Photo Courtesy of Barnes Reid.

 

  

Irvington HS girls cross-country team begins season with a title added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

COMMENTS