Irvington HS girls cross-country team enjoys banner season

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls cross-country team enjoyed a fine season this fall.

Irvington, under interim head coach Anthony Onorato, shared the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division regular season dual-meet championship with Cedar Grove and West Essex. Irvington went 10-3 in the dual-meet season.

Onorato was proud of his team’s hard work.

“They have been training hard since July and August, running,” said Onorato, a history teacher at IHS and an assistant coach for the IHS indoor and outdoor track-and-field teams. “They have been putting in a lot of work. They have been working each week to become better than the last race time they earned. They’re preparing for the indoor (track) season. All of the girls are coming back for indoor season. We are really excited about that. They have been cutting down their times.

“They were excited to win this championship and looking to achieve more accomplishments during the indoor and spring seasons of track.”

The top runners were Landy Roseme and Nouseline Georges, with average times of 25 minutes for the 3.1 mile races, said Onorato. Other runners who averaged 27 minute times were Vernande Philemon, Shania Fraser, Favour Onwuzurike, Stacy Darko and Emmanuella Anoke.

Here is the Irvington roster for the championship team:

Grace Adachi, junior.

Emmanuella Anoke, junior.

Stacy Darko, sophomore.

Shania Fraser, sophomore.

Hannah Gaskin, senior.

Nouseline Georges, junior.

Vanessa Jean, junior.

Dajahney Maxwell, junior.

Kenayah Meronuli, junior.

Melldjy Metellus, junior.

Favour Onwuzurike, sophomore.

Jennifer Otasowie, sophomore.

Vernande Philemon, junior.

Landy Roseme, senior.

Sarahly Victor, junior.

