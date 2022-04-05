Irvington HS girls flag football begins its season

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls flag football team, under head coach Kyle Steele, kicked off the season on Tuesday, April 5, at home against Hillside, after press time.

This is the second year for girls flag football in the state. Irvington, which was one of just a few teams that competed last spring, enjoyed the thrill of playing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, home of the Giants and Jets, where it finished runner-up in the inaugural state championship, falling to Passaic County Tech.

Steele is also the longtime IHS head wrestling coach. He won both the district and regional coach of the year awards this past winter.

Irvington will play Hillside again in the second game of the season on Monday, April 11, at Hillside at 5 p.m., and will host Shabazz on Wednesday, April 13, at 6 p.m.

Here is the rest of the schedule: