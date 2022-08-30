Irvington HS girls flag football state championship team honored at MetLife Stadium

Members of the Irvington High School girls flag football team gather on the field at MetLife Stadium at the preseason game between the Jets and Falcons on Aug. 22. The players and coaches were honored for winning the state championship this past spring.

IRVINGTON, NJ — During the New York Jets’ preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 22, the Irvington High School girls flag football team was honored at MetLife Stadium for winning the state championship this past spring.

