Irvington HS girls flag football team advances to SFC semifinals

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls flag football team hosted the first round and the quarterfinals of the Super Football Conference playoffs on Tuesday, May 23.

The Blue Knights defeated Newark Laby 27-0 in the first round and Ramapo 43-13 to improve to 8-0.

The semifinals were scheduled for Wednesday, May 31, at Passaic County Tech in Wayne. In the semifinals, Irvington was set to face Mount Olive (8-0-1) and Ridgewood (8-0) was set to face Wayne Hills (7-1), with the winners meeting in the championship on the same night.

The Blue Knights are the reigning state champions.