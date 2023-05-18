Irvington HS girls flag football team clinches division title, invited to play in Nike tournament in Oregon in August

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls flag football team gathers for a group pose. The Blue Knights, who are the reigning state champions, recently defeated Nutley 31-0 to improve to 5-0 on the season and clinched the Super Football Conference Liberty Division championship. They were scheduled to host East Orange Campus in the regular season finale on Monday, May 15. The Blue Knights also were chosen by Nike and the NFL to play in the Nike Football Kickoff Classic at the Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Ore., August 24-25. They were one of four teams selected.

Photo Courtesy of Irvington High School Athletics