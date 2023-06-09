Irvington HS girls flag football team finishes as SFC runner-up, enjoys another great season

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls flag football team enjoyed a great run in the Super Football Conference playoffs.

The Blue Knights, who were the defending state champions, competed in the semifinals and championship game on Wednesday, May 31, at Passaic County Tech in Wayne.

In the semifinals, the Blue Knights defeated Mount Olive 14-7 in thrilling fashion. Janasia Wilson and Samaia Dixon teamed up on a wild touchdown pass play, and Wilson ended the game on a pass breakup on defense.

The Blue Knights then lost to Ridgewood 26-20 in the championship game later that night. It was the only loss of the season for the Blue Knights.

