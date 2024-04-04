Irvington HS girls flag football team to host East Orange Campus HS, Dickinson to begin season

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls flag football team will host Dickinson High School, of JerseyCity, and East Orange Campus High School on Thursday, April 4, in the season opener at 5 p.m.

Irvington, under head coach Kyle Steele, is one of the top girls flag football teams in the state. In 2021, the Blue Knights played in the first state championship game, which took place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Irvington, unfortunately, lost to Passaic County Tech.

The Blue Knights redeemed themselves in 2022, capturing the state championship with a win over Hawthorne High School in the final at the New York Jets facility in Florham Park.

Irvington is led by senior starting quarterback Janasia Wilson, who led Irvington to the state title in 2022. In December, she participated in the inaugural U.S. Army Girls Flag Football All-American game at the Dallas Cowboys headquarters field in Frisco, Texas, and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

The following is the rest of the IHS schedule

April 9: at Montclair, 5:30 p.m.

April 20: at Union City, 11 a.m.

April 26: Mastery Charter of Camden, 5 p.m.

May 2: Nutley, 6 p.m.

May 10: at BelovED Community Charter School, 4:30 p.m.

The following is the rest of the EOCHS schedule:

April 4: at Irvington, 5 p.m.

April 11: Union City, 4 p.m.

April 16: at Nutley, 7 p.m.

April 25: Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 29: at Shabazz, 5 p.m.

May 9: Clifton, 4 p.m.