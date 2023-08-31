Irvington HS girls flag football team wins Nike Kickoff Classic title in Oregon

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls flag football team traveled cross-country to play in the second Nike Football Kickoff Classic at the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Ore., Aug. 24-25.

It was a thrilling experience for Irvington, under head coach Kyle Steele, as the Blue Knights finished in first place among the five teams selected by Nike and the NFL.

The other teams are two from California, one from Nevada and one from Illinois. Irvington was sponsored by the New York Jets.

In a text message to the Irvington Herald, Steele wrote, “It was a great experience! A life-changing trip that I’m glad my team was able to make. Girls flag football is the fastest-growing sport in America and to be around other top programs in the country, they know about Irvington’s girls. It’s a tremendous feeling.”

Photos Courtesy of Irvington High School Athletics