Irvington HS girls hoops captures holiday title

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls basketball team has enjoyed a strong start to the season.

The Blue Knights defeated Newark Collegiate Academy 63-52 in the championship game of the Newark Collegiate Panther Holiday Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The Blue Knights improved to 5-0 on the season.

Janasia Wilson, a junior, had 33 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead Irvington. Yadira Marshall, a junior, had 11 points and 14 rebounds, senior Faith Phillips had 6 points and 12 rebounds, junior Selena Fagan had 6 points and five rebounds, and junior Serenity Rodriguez had 3 points.

It was the Blue Knights’ second win over Newark Collegiate. In the second game of the season, on Dec. 20 at home, Irvington defeated Newark Collegiate 55-43.

In their first game of the Panther Holiday Classic, on Monday, Dec. 26, the Blue Knights defeated Elmwood Park High School 40-35. Wilson had 18 points and five rebounds, Marshall had 9 points and six steals, and senior Fayiona Riley had 8 points and four rebounds.

IHS head coach Brett Cannon said Wilson, a junior, is looking to eclipse 1,000 career points.

The Blue Knights are looking to make the state tournament.

“We have qualified for state playoffs three of the past four seasons and are aiming for another bid,” Cannon said in an email to the Irvington Herald. “We are a junior-heavy team with eyes on this year and next season being successful.”

