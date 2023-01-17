Irvington HS girls hoops team moves to 9-2 mark

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls basketball team moved to a 9-2 overall record and 6-1 in the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division through Saturday, Jan. 14.

The Blue Knights fell to Montclair High School 44-31 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in a divisional game at Montclair for their first loss after starting the season 8-0. Janasia Wilson had 19 points, three rebounds and three assists; Jada Hill had 6 points and four rebounds, Faith Phillips had 4 points and 11 rebounds, and Yadira Marshall had 2 points for the Blue Knights.

Irvington regrouped with a 59-27 divisional win over Newark West Side High School on Thursday, Jan. 12, at home. Wilson had 34 points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists; Phillips had 8 points and 12 rebounds; Fayiona Riley had 7 points and four rebounds; and Marshall had 4 points and four steals.

Wilson had 16 points, four assists, three steals and three rebounds, and Riley had 7 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals in the 50-46 home loss to Newark East Side High School on Saturday, Jan. 14, in an SEC crossover game. Marshall had 6 points, four assists and four steals; Dynasia Williams had 6 points; Selena Fagan had 5 points and nine rebounds; and Serenity Rodriguez had 3 points and three rebounds.