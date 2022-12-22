Irvington HS girls hoops tops Shabazz in the opener

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls basketball team defeated Shabazz 74-26 in the season opener on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Shabazz in Newark.

Janasia Wilson scored 35 points and added eight assists, three rebounds and two steals to lead the IHS Lady Blue Knights. Dynasia Williams had 15 points and five rebounds; Fayiona Riley had 11 points, two rebounds and two assists; Selena Fagan had 4 points and eight rebounds; Jada Hill had 4 points and six rebounds; Serenity Rodriguez-Daves had 3 points and three rebounds; Faith Phillips had 2 points and three rebounds; Izhanay Taylor had 2 points and two rebounds; and Aniyah Duplaix had six rebounds.

The Lady Blue Knights will face Elmwood Park High School in a holiday tournament at Newark Collegiate Academy on Monday, Dec. 26, at 3 p.m. The tournament will continue on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28.