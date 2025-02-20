Irvington HS girls indoor track and field impresses at state sectional meet

From left, junior Schwaznaika Exantus, sophomore Belouna Dieujuste, junior Sharifa Trocard and senior Belzince Withe Darlie are all smiles as they finished in sixth place in the girls 4×400-meter relay at the state sectional meet at the Bennett Center in Toms River, qualifying for the Group 4 state championships on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Bennett Center.
Irvington junior Sharifa Trocard beams af the state sectional meet at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Sunday, Feb. 16.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls indoor track and field team enjoyed solid performances at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships at the Bennett Center on Sunday, Feb. 16. 

Junior Sharifa Trocard took fourth place out of 42 finishers in the 400-meter dash finals in 59.20 and the 4×400-meter relay team took sixth place in 4:23.75, to give the Blue Knights seven points.  

The 4×400 relay team comprised junior Schwaznike Exantus, sophomore Belouna Dieujuste, Trocard and senior Belzince Withe Darlie.

For the IHS boys, the 4×400-meter relay team took 11th in 3:42.64, for its top finish. 

The top-six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Bennett Center.

