Irvington HS girls indoor track and field impresses at state sectional meet

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls indoor track and field team enjoyed solid performances at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships at the Bennett Center on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Junior Sharifa Trocard took fourth place out of 42 finishers in the 400-meter dash finals in 59.20 and the 4×400-meter relay team took sixth place in 4:23.75, to give the Blue Knights seven points.

The 4×400 relay team comprised junior Schwaznike Exantus, sophomore Belouna Dieujuste, Trocard and senior Belzince Withe Darlie.

For the IHS boys, the 4×400-meter relay team took 11th in 3:42.64, for its top finish.

The top-six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Bennett Center.

Photos Courtesy of Irvington High School assistant track coach Barnes Reid